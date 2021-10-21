John Abraham Embarks On His First Malayalam Production With Movie 'Mike'

While the actor, John Abraham has bankrolled various Bollywood movies in the past few years, he is now set to make his Malayalam debut as a producer with the film, Mike.

The actor announced this delightful piece of news on social media and left the fans excited about his upcoming Malayalam project as a producer.

John Abraham to bankroll his first Malayalam movie, Mike

John Abraham recently took to his official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of how he was beginning with the production of his upcoming movie, Mike, as a producer. The picture also depicted that they were filming scene 10, Shot number 3 and take number 10.

In the caption, it was stated that Mike is the first Malayalam movie under the actor's banner, John Abraham Entertainment and added that it is being directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad. John Abraham further shared that the movie is set to feature the actors Ranjith Sajeev and Anaswara Rajan in the lead and added that the shooting has begun today. The caption read, "Our first Malayalam film #Mike. Directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad. Starring Ranjith Sajeev and Anaswara Rajan. Produced by John Abraham. Shoot begins Today!!". This post was originally shared by John Abraham's production company, JA Entertainment. Further in the caption, he also tagged some of the cast and crew members of the film.

Many fans took to John Abraham's latest Instagram post and expressed their feelings on how thrilled they were after hearing the announcement. Many of them took to the comment section and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how excited they were while others congratulated the actor by showering flower emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to John Abraham's latest Instagram post.

On the work front

Apart from Mike, John Abraham is bankrolling movies namely Attack and Tara Vs Bilal that are set to be released in 2022. He is also gearing up to feature in some of his much-awaited movies such as Satyameva Jayate 2, Ek Villian Returns, Pathan and Attack. While Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to be released this year, the other two are expected to go on floors in 2022.

Image: PTI