'Joji' Movie Cast, Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Potthan are coming back with another movie called Joji, which will be an adaptation of the popular Shakespeare play Macbeth. The film is going to release on April 7 on Amazon Prime Video. For those who are wondering about the cast and the plot of the film, here's everything you need to know about it.

Joji cast and crew

Fahadh Faasil, who has worked with Dileesh Potthan in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, will be seen as the main lead in Joji. Popular actor Unnimaya Prasad will also play a crucial role in the movie, apart from Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan and Alistair Alex. The film is directed by Dileesh Potthan, while Syam Pushkaran has written the script. Justin Varghese composed the music of the film whereas Shyju Khali did the cinematography and Kiran Das edited the film.

'Joji' plot

Joji revolves around an engineering dropout who is the youngest son of a rich man. He dreams of becoming a more wealthy NRI but his father is convinced that he wouldn't be able to achieve anything in his life. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji decides to execute his plans but an unexpected event occurs in his family. The plot is a twisted version of the popular Shakespeare play Macbeth.

'Joji' movie trivia

Joji will be the third collaboration between Dileesh Potthan and Fahadh Fassil. They have first worked together in 2016 for the film called Mahashinte Prathikaaram. They reunited for Thondimuthalaum Driksakshiyum which even won a national award. Dileesh Potthan has also worked with Fahadh Fassil in the movie Kumbalangi Nights in which he played the role of Raju Unni.

Unnimaya Prasad has also worked with Dileesh Potthan on two projects. She worked as the second unit director for the film Thondimuthalum Drikasakshiyum. She also played the role of Sara in the movie Mahashinte Prathikaram. Actor Baburaj will be working with Dileesh Potthan for the first time in his career with this film.

