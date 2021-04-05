'Joji' Trailer: This Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Filled With Suspense And Mystery; Watch

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film Joji starring Fahadh Faasil, Basil Joseph, Dileesh Pothan and Shammi Thilakan in lead roles. The trailer of the film premiered on April 02, 2021, and it has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film Joji is expected to release on April 07, 2021.

The two minute and 37 seconds trailer begins with glimpses of Joji's home. In the next few scenes, viewers are introduced to the family members and are also shown having conversations with each other. Throughout the conversations, all family members mention that they are not allowed to discuss something, but they do not reveal what that something is. As the trailer develops, viewers learn more about the family members, but not enough to determine their character arc in the movie. The trailer, which is filled with suspense and mystery, introduces viewers to Joji's world but does not reveal too much about the story. Watch the Joji trailer below.

Joji's cast

Fahadh Faasil, who previously worked with Dileesh Potthan in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, will play the main character in Joji. Aside from Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Alistair Alex, popular actor Unnimaya Prasad will play an important role in the film. The film is being helmed by Dileesh Potthan, while Syam Pushkaran has penned the script of the film. Justin Varghese has composed the music whereas Shyju Khali did the cinematography and Kiran Das edited the upcoming movie, Joji.

Joji will be Dileesh Potthan and Fahadh Fassil's third collaboration. They first collaborated in 2016 for the film Mahashinte Prathikaaram. They reunited for the film Thondimuthalaum Driksakshiyum, which won a national award. Dileesh Potthan has also collaborated with Fahadh Fassil on the film Kumbalangi Nights, in which he played Raju Unni.

About the film

Joji is based on Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth, and the film depicts a twisted version of the plot replete with greed, ambition, murder, and mystery. According to PTI, the film revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of a wealthy plantation family who dreams of becoming a super-rich NRI. His father, on the other hand, regards him as a loser. Joji, driven by greed and blind ambition, finally decides to carry out his plans after an unexpected event in the family. The movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2021.

Image Source: Joji Trailer/ Amazon Prime Videos YouTube