'Joji' Wows Audiences, Fans Call Dileesh & Faahad A 'lethal Combo'

Joji is the latest Malayalam film that has gotten everybody talking. The Dileesh Pothan directed film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Since the film debuted on the OTT platform, many audience members were quick to share their take on the film on social media.

Joji gets a thumbs up from fans on Twitter

William Shakespeare's work has been an inspiration for many artists across the globe. His plays have been translated into several languages and have been represented on stage. Now, the latest movie to draw inspiration from Shakespeare’s play Macbeth is Joji. As mentioned earlier, Joji is a Malayalam film directed by Dileesh Pothan.

The Malayalam crime thriller has been written by Syam Pushkaran. The film’s titular role has been essayed by Fahadh Faasil. Joji's plot revolves around, Fahadh Faasil’s character who is an engineering drop-out. But Joji’s financial condition is not a major concern since he belongs to a wealthy family. The drive to earn more wealth and power drives this plot ahead.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Joji also stars Baburaj, Joji Mundakayam, Shammi Thilakan, Sunny PN, Unnimaya Prasad, and a few others. Joji trailer dropped on April 2, and since then fans have been excited to witness this Macbeth adaptation. Now that the film has finally released on Amazon Prime Video, many audience members were quick to discuss the film on Twitter.

Joji Twitter Review

One Twitter user said that he thoroughly enjoyed the film even though he knew Macbeth’s plot. He appreciated all the performances in the film. Since the film set in a post-COVID-19 world, the Twitter user also mentioned how the actors did not let the masks affect their performance. Another Twitter user commented that the Fahadh Faasil starrer film is an “excellent crime drama” and also complimented Faasil and Baburaj for their performances in the film. One Twitter user simply deemed the Dilesh Pothan film as a “masterpiece”. Another Twitter user commented how Joji is a film that people will keep talking about for the next few days and also called Fahadh one of the best actors of the generation. Take a look at these Joji movie reviews on Twitter below.

Thoroughly enjoyed #Joji even though I knew the story of Macbeth. Great performances from all the artists. Probably the first Indian movie set in post Covid-19 world. You know the industry is blessed with good actors when masks doesn't affect the performances.#JojiOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LtwRzovqM6 — Evin (@evin_petr) April 6, 2021

JOJI

An excellent crime drama with superbly written characters, excellent direction and top notch perfomances from Fahadh and Baburaj. Its dark, its thrilling and its exceptional. Probably the best till date from Dileesh - Syam - Fahadh combo #Joji #JojiOnPrime #FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/ukG0sivrpY — Nandu Sekhar (@imNash12) April 6, 2021

#Joji on Amazon Prime is a Masterpiece.



Another gem by the Malayalam industry this year after 'The Great Indian Kitchen. A story of greed & betrayal, Joji is the best adaptation of Macbeth on the Indian screen.



The lethal Dileesh & Fahadh combo scores a hattrick. Don't miss it pic.twitter.com/T8zvYcFsyR — Advaid à´…à´¦àµà´µàµˆà´¤àµ (@Advaidism) April 7, 2021

#Joji was.... Well, it is gonna be the movie that people will be talking about for the next few days. It's beautiful, it's dark, it's heavy and it's FaFa being FaFa, the best actor of our times. pic.twitter.com/8pkVF6toyb — Suraj (@ItisSuraj) April 6, 2021

Watched #Joji. The best one from the cult #FahadhFaasil - #DileeshPothan Combo. Excellence in every areas - Screenplay, Direction, Score, Cinematography. Everything well balanced. Perfect casting & brilliant acting performances from all. Must Watch (1/3)#JojiOnPrime #JojiReview pic.twitter.com/c7FOQstiHd — Ibru âž (@Ibru77) April 7, 2021

#JojiReview - â­â­â­â­



Won't say #Joji is the best I have ever seen but it's definitely an enjoyable watch for anyone who is into Crime Dramas. The slow paced story development may seem tiring at first but as you dive deep, it will get interesting for sure. Watch #JojiOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6htr3iIu9K — UJJAL (@beujjal) April 7, 2021

39. #Joji (2021) Malayalam



A form of art that shows the evilness of the human mind with a evil performance of Fahad Fassil and Dineesh Pothan's awesome direction. The sequence of events fit so well and the music rocks. Dialogue dept worked so well.

Character Establishment ðŸ‘Œ pic.twitter.com/RZUJcnygND — . (@usernametakenra) April 7, 2021

#JojiOnPrime #Joji #JojiReview

Fahad Fasil , what an actor .

He never fails to impress.

Mind-blowing performance by Fahad and Baburaj — Athul bennapalan (@athulb22) April 7, 2021

Image Credit: A still from Joji trailer