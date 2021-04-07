Last Updated:

'Joji' Wows Audiences, Fans Call Dileesh & Faahad A 'lethal Combo'

Joji movie reviews are in. Since the movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video, many fans were quick to discuss the film on social media and share their views.

Tanvi Dhote
Joji audience review

Joji is the latest Malayalam film that has gotten everybody talking. The Dileesh Pothan directed film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Since the film debuted on the OTT platform, many audience members were quick to share their take on the film on social media.

Joji gets a thumbs up from fans on Twitter

William Shakespeare's work has been an inspiration for many artists across the globe. His plays have been translated into several languages and have been represented on stage. Now, the latest movie to draw inspiration from Shakespeare’s play Macbeth is Joji. As mentioned earlier, Joji is a Malayalam film directed by Dileesh Pothan.

The Malayalam crime thriller has been written by Syam Pushkaran. The film’s titular role has been essayed by Fahadh Faasil. Joji's plot revolves around, Fahadh Faasil’s character who is an engineering drop-out. But Joji’s financial condition is not a major concern since he belongs to a wealthy family. The drive to earn more wealth and power drives this plot ahead.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Joji also stars Baburaj, Joji Mundakayam, Shammi Thilakan, Sunny PN, Unnimaya Prasad, and a few others. Joji trailer dropped on April 2, and since then fans have been excited to witness this Macbeth adaptation. Now that the film has finally released on Amazon Prime Video, many audience members were quick to discuss the film on Twitter.

Joji Twitter Review

One Twitter user said that he thoroughly enjoyed the film even though he knew Macbeth’s plot. He appreciated all the performances in the film. Since the film set in a post-COVID-19 world, the Twitter user also mentioned how the actors did not let the masks affect their performance. Another Twitter user commented that the Fahadh Faasil starrer film is an “excellent crime drama” and also complimented Faasil and Baburaj for their performances in the film. One Twitter user simply deemed the Dilesh Pothan film as a “masterpiece”. Another Twitter user commented how Joji is a film that people will keep talking about for the next few days and also called Fahadh one of the best actors of the generation. Take a look at these Joji movie reviews on Twitter below.

First Published:
