Joju George Shares Photos Of His Vegetable Garden That He Built Amid Lockdown; See Pics

People have been doing different things like exercising at home, baking, and more to spend their time during the lockdown. Malayalam film actor Joju George decided to spend the quarantine period in a much more productive way. He finalised to grow a vegetable garden at his place amid the nationwide lockdown, starting from March. Read to know more.

Joju George grows vegetable garden amid lockdown

Joju George shared several pictures of his garden on his social media handle. He showed his interest in cattle rearing and took care of some domestic animals like goats and cows. The Kaly star also started poultry and fish farming for his family to follow a healthy lifestyle.

He thanked Swapaanam screenwriter Sajeev Pazhoor for inspiring him to begin the vegetable garden. Joju George posted a lengthy caption along with multiple photos.

His caption read, “This is my vegetable Garden ðŸ¥° By March ;after lockdown I stated this wonderful idea .now I am at Ayurveda yoga villa wayanad .Dr Vipin suggested this idea for me . He changed my life Style ðŸ¥°Thank you dr Vipin â¤ï¸I reduced 20 kg . I saw Sajeev Pazoor’s home garden @sajeevpazhoor ðŸ¥° he has kidu n beautiful vegetable garden for family . He never buy vegitables n fish in this lock down period from out side .sajeev helped me â¤ï¸Now I proudly say ...I have two Vechoor pashu, ðŸ„ one adu (goat) ðŸ Nadan Kozhi ðŸ£ fish ðŸŸ and a lot of vegitables . It’s a start ðŸ¥°I really wish good food for my kids n parents . Let’s start this in all houses For ourselves .thank you Amma ,appa ,abba,Thanu ,Varky ,Anil ,Babu ,Savi, Thoman ,roy ,Vinod and Appu Pathu Pappu ðŸ¥°âœŒï¸ðŸ‘” [sic].

Check out his Instagram post:

Joju George is well-known for his performance in Joseph (2018), for which he received Special Mention (feature film) at the 66th National Film Awards. The previous year, he appeared in movies like Lonappante Mamodeesa, June, Virus, Porinju Mariam Jose, Chola and Valiyaperunnal. Chole, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and produced by George was screened at the Venice International Film Festival, Geneva International Film Festival and Tokyo Filmex.

He has some exciting movies lined up. It includes Jagame Thandhiram, Churuli, Kilometers and Kilometers, Pada, Halal Love Story, One, Malik, Praveen Michael: Civil Police Officer, Thankam and Joothan. While some of them are under post-production, others are still in filming. All movies have been affected due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

