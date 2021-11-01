Joju George's Car Attacked By Angry Protestors In Kochi Amid Sharp Rise In Fuel Prices

Actor Joju George’s car was attacked in a recent protest rally held against fuel price hike in Kochi. The actor spoke to the mediapersons after completing the medical test following the ruckus during the Congress protest. The rear windshield of Joju's car was thrashed in the attack. The actor allegedly told the media that Congress workers used abusive language against him and called his parents by name. Congress workers on the other hand alleged that Joju abused female workers.

According to a report by On Manorama, the actor narrated his side of the story and told the media persons, “As per the high court verdict, roads in the state cannot be blocked by protestors. A passenger in the car next to mine was going for chemotherapy. Everyone cannot afford to turn on AC while standing idle. Many were sweating profusely due to the heat.” Adding, he revealed that, “I approached the protestors and told them that it is unfair to block roads. My protest is not against all Congress workers in the state.”

Congress workers even allegedly said that the actor was drunk. But Joju denied this and said "I drink. But I was not drunk today." KPCC president K Sudhakaran said Joju acted like a 'street goonda'. According to On Manorama, police had to escort Joju away from Vyttila after irate Congress workers refused to let him go. The glasses of the actor's car were smashed.

Congress had blocked the Edappally-Vyttila bypass in protest against the hike in fuel prices. The Congress blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre and the CPM-led state government for the hike. Due to the protest, people had to suffer a lot as they witnessed a busy road witnessed and a massive traffic block after the Congress started blocking the road from Edappally to Vyttila. Joju encountered the protesters as the agitation prolonged for over an hour.

An agitated Joju told the media that such kind of protests should not be allowed and the protesters were not even obeying what the cops were saying. “This shouldn't be allowed to happen. The protesters are not paying attention even to the police. Political parties should work for the people. They shouldn't trouble us. I don't mean to say that the fuel price hike is not an issue. But this is not the way to protest against it. Would the prices come down with such a protest? Shouldn't our leaders show a little more maturity,” he opined.

IMAGE: Instagram/Joju_George