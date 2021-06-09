Joju George's First Look As Sivadoss From 'Jagame Thandhiram' Out Now!

Joju George is all set to star in the upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram, which features Dhanush in the lead role. While the trailer has given a fair insight into the film, it did not reveal much about the character played by Joju. However, with just over a week remaining for the film to release, the initial glimpses of the character have been shared on social media. The shared stills have captured the essence of their roles which are further amplified by a short introduction of the character.

First look of Joju George in Jagame Thandhiram out

Jagame Thandhiram is the latest addition to Dhanush’s movies and has been highly anticipated by fans. In a new update, the look of George in the film has been unveiled for the audiences. His character Sivadoss has been described as a “stylish gangster”. The stills from the film show the actor sporting a fearful but majestic avatar, who visibly has a tone of authority over his henchmen. Netizens have been sharing their reactions to the character ever since it was unveiled, and it appears that they have taken a liking to it.

While many expressed their excitement to watch the film, some even noted the resemblance that the character has to Vito Corleone from The Godfather. Jagame Thandhiram is touted to be a crime thriller film which has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. According to Sify, the title of the film was inspired by the popular song Ninaithale Inikkum. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres last year, but got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the film has now been set for an OTT release on Netflix, which is due on June 18.

The film will be released in various Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. As per IMDb, the plot of the film will focus on a “nomadic gangster” who is in a “fight for a place to call home”. The star cast of the film also features other known actors such as Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Deepak Paramesh among others.

