'Joseph' Star Athmiya Rajan Gets Married In An Intimate Ceremony In Kannur; See Pics

South Indian actor Athmiya Rajan, popularly known for her role in the 2018 crime thriller movie Joesph, got married on January 25, 2021. Pictures from her wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media. Scroll to see Athmiya Rajan's wedding pictures and know more.

Also read | Varun Dhawan Shares Haldi Ceremony Pictures; Fans Call Him 'most Handsome Dulha'

Also read | Neetu Kapoor Wishes Daughter Riddhima On Her 15th Wedding Anniversary

Athmiya Rajan's wedding pictures

According to a report by Malayalam Manorama, Athmiya Rajan got married to her beau Sanup in Kannur. The wedding reception will take place on January 26, 2021. Sanup is a marine engineer by profession. Athmiya looked stunning in a red and white saree. Her hair was styled in a bun with a few strands left loose on either side of her face. She was wearing a gold necklace and a maang tika as well while a nose ring adorned her face. Her husband Sanup was wearing a white kurta and traditional white vesti.

Athmiya Rajan's first lead role was in the Tamil movie Manam Kothi Paravai, starring opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Then she went on to star in Vellathooval wherein she played the character of Reshmi, Pongadi Neengalum Unga Kadhalum wherein she essayed the role of Divya and Joseph wherein she played the character of Stella.

Her most popular movie till date is the crime thriller Joseph which was directed by M Padmakumar and the comedy-drama film Marconi Mathai which was directed by Sanil Kalathil. Athmiya Rajan won the Kerala Film Critics Association Awards for her performance in Joseph. She will next be seen in the Malayalam movie Aviyal.

The actor is quite active on social media as well. She frequently lets her fans and followers know of whereabouts. Athmiya's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also shares pictures from her gorgeous photoshoots and also from her travel diaries.

Several songs from Athmkiya's movies have been well revived by fans as well. Some of the most popular songs are Jal Jal Jal Osai which has 1.4 million views on YouTube, Thotte which has 240K views on YouTube and Idento Idento which has 22K views on YouTube. The remix version of her Enna Parayana also has 151k views on YouTube.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Two Years Of 'Manikarnika', Says Sequel Will Be 'bigger, Better'

Also read | Indian Army Soldiers Carry Woman & Child In Heavy Snow; Bollywood Celebs Salute Jawans

Image courtesy- @athmiyainsta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.