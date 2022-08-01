Jr NTR And Wife Lakshmi Pranathi Enjoy Dreamy Vacation; Fans Hail Them As 'couple Goals'

Popular actor Jr NTR aka Tarak is currently basking in the success of his recently released RRR, which is still the talk of the town even after months of its release. The film was helmed by SS Rajamouli and also saw Ram Charan in a pivotal role. Jr NTR has now created a buzz on social media as he shared an adorable picture of himself and his wife enjoying a dreamy vacation.

Jr NTR and wife enjoy vacation together

In the picture, Jr NTR shared on social media, he was seen enjoying a beverage with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. The duo sat on a bench against a breathtaking backdrop as they soaked in the beauty of nature. Jr NTR gazed into his wife's eyes and was seen in a simple black t-shirt, which he wore with jeans, while Lakshmi Pranathi donned a white shirt and denim jeans as well. The couple smiled from ear to ear as they sipped their beverages and enjoyed their surroundings. Jr NTR captioned the image, "Moments like these" and the couple received heaps of love from fans and followers online.

Have a look at the picture here

Several fans and netizens online took to the comments section of the post and hailed the couple as they sent them heaps of love and praise. They flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and believed Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are 'made for each other'. They also hailed the duo as 'couple goals' and loved the 'adorable' picture they shared online.

Jr NTR in RRR

The release of RRR created a buzz in the film industry as it was hailed by the audience and fans across the globe. The film also took the box office by storm and broke several records as it earned Rs 902 crores in India and Rs 1111 crores across the world. After its roaring success on the big screen, the film was released online and made its Netflix debut. The online streaming giant recently shared that the movie has been screened over 45 million times across the world and became the most popular Indian film in the world.

Image: Instagram/@jrntr