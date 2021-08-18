Jr NTR Becomes First Indian To Own Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, Check PHOTOS

All the Jr NTR fans would know about the Tollywood actor's passion for cars as well as his collection of top-end Hotwheels in his garage. The actor has recently added another swanky car to his impressive collection and it is grabbing headlines. NTR has become a proud owner of the gorgeous Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule as well as the first Indian to get his hands on the beauty. Phots of his car, which costs a whopping Rs 3.16 crore in India, is going viral. The car was recently launched in the country, making the Aravinda Sametha actor its first customer. Take a look at the photos here:

Jr NTR proudly owns the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule

The superstar's matte black and the red car looks stunning in the pictures. Have a look:

.@tarak9999 is the proud owner of #Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule.



First Indian to own this model in the entire country.



This car is priced at a whopping ₹3.16 cr (ex-showroom).#JrNTR #NTR #LamborghiniUrus pic.twitter.com/CK6JoBOsZA — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 18, 2021

Apart from this latest beauty, the actor's fleet of luxurious cars will make you believe he's surely an automobile junkie. As per various reports, he owns the following list of cars:

Porsche 718 Cayman

Skoda Superb

Range Rover Vogue

Audi Q7

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d

BMW 720LD

The actor returned this morning from Hyderabad after wrapping a long Ukraine schedule of the upcoming RRR. He was captured by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport where he was looking dapper in a casual outfit. The end of the schedule marks the final wrap for the actor in the movie revolving around the lives of freedom fighters.

More about NTR's upcoming period drama

RRR is an upcoming Telugu drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Alongside NTR, the movie also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody are in supporting roles.

The movie is a fictional story revolving around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie has been made for a whopping ₹400 crore and was slated for an original release on 30 July 2020, which got delayed following the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on 13 October 2021 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, as well as international languages.

Jr NTR shares a video of co-star Ram Charan from RRR sets

The actor had recently taken over the official Instagram page of Rajamouli's movie for a few days when he posted a fun video of his co-star, Ram Charan from the sets where he can be seen chilling with SS Karthikeya. NTR captioned the post, "Monday morning blues!! [sic]" Have a look:

(IMAGE- @TARAK9999/TWITTER)