Jr NTR Birthday: Netizens Pour In Love And Wishes, Ask Him To Get Well Soon

Jr NTR is one of the legendary actors in the South Indian movie industry who is known for his phenomenal dancing and singing skills. The artist managed to win the hearts of his fans through his iconic movies and is best known for his fun dancing style. On the occasion of Jr NTR birthday, the actor received numerous amount of wishes from his fans and other celebrities. As the actor has been suffering from COVID-19, the fans even wished for his speedy recovery and hoped for him to get well soon.

Jr NTR birthday; fans send lovely wishes his way

The fans swamped Twitter with 'Happy birthday Jr NTR' messages for the actor, which even included some wishes from his peers. Many of the fans wished that he would celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the coming years. Some of them also referred to him as the ‘God of mass’ and added that his new look from his movie was intense and electrifying. One of the fans referred to him as the ‘power package’ and wished for his glory to keep increasing every day. As the actor recently tested positive for COVID-19, some of the fans also prayed for him to get well soon and hoped that he was doing good. Many complimented the actor’s bond with other legendary artists of Tollywood and added how it inspired them. Others mentioned how he was one of the finest and greatest performers of the Indian film industry and man of masses. Many celebrities such as Vennela Kishore posted a heartwarming birthday wish for the actor by addressing him as the ‘young tiger’. Have a look at some of the Jr NTR birthday wishes by fans and celebrities.

Happy Birthday @tarak9999 Annayya From @urstrulyMahesh Anna Fans 🤗.



The Bond U nd Mahesh Anna Should live Till Last Breathe. Hoping Ur Doing Good nd Will Test Negative Soonn ❤#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/tkpga6VISp

#SarkaruVaariPaata — Prince Shiva Vk (@PrinceShivaVk3) May 20, 2021

Happiest birthday wishes to my favourite and power package @tarak9999 sir! May your glory keep increasing every day 👑😍#HappyBirthdayNTR https://t.co/xaC2ajJ4Ud — Komalee Prasad (@komaleeprasad) May 20, 2021

Wishing THE GREATEST ACTOR of TFI @tarak9999 Garu a Very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir 🙏🏻#HappyBirthdayNTR — Antoniee 🔥 (@CBN__MSD) May 20, 2021

Wishing God of mass and dearest @tarak9999 sur

A Very Happy Birthday ♥️.

Sending you lots and lots of love and best wishes☺️.

The INTENSE AND ELECTRIFYING Komaram Bheem look is fab🌊

Can't wait to watch you on BIG-SCREEN SOON sir .🤩#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/uazXVkCeoV — KrithiShetty (@imKrithiShetty_) May 20, 2021

One of the finest and greatest performer of Indian film industry and a man of masses @tarak9999 anna #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/LZgMewz9YK — Tezchow (@Tezchow1) May 20, 2021

Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu..Many Many Happy Returns of the day Sir 🤩🤩🤩🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🔥..#HappyBirthdayNTR 🔥🙏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/E7xnHU1zeT — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) May 20, 2021

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

Jr NTR even shared a note recently that consisted of a humble appeal to all his fans asking them not to celebrate his birthday this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor even thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their wishes and added how their prayers kept him going. He then informed all his fans that he was doing good and was hoping to test negative soon. He then urged everyone to take care of their family and their loved ones and even support the ones in need. In the end, he even stated that they will all celebrate birthday together as soon as they win this COVID war.

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'JAI LAVA KUSA' TRAILER

