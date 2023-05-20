Last Updated:

Jr NTR Birthday: These Actresses Debuted In Telugu Cinema Opposite RRR Star

Jr NTR celebrates his 40th birthday today (May 20). In his three decade long career, the actor has acted with several actresses who made their debuts with him.

Shreya Pandey
Janhvi Kapoor
1/7
Image:@janhvikapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to mark her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara.

Tanisha Mukerji
2/7
Image:@tanishamukerji/Instagram

Tanisha Mukerji starred in her debut movie Kantri. The movie was released in 2008 and Tanisha Mukerji starred in the lead role with Hansika Motwani and Jr NTR. 

Mamatha Mohandas
3/7
Image:@ottrelease/Instagram

Mamatha Mohandas also made her Tollywood debut opposite Jr NTR in the 2007 movie Yamadonga. 

Keerthi Chawla
4/7
Image:@keerthichawla/Instagram

Keerthi Chawla  debuted opposite Jr NTR. She starred in the movie Aadi which was released in 2002.  

Sonali Joshi
5/7
Image:@sonalijoshi/Instagram

Sonali Joshi made her big screen debut in the movie Subbu. Jr NTR starred in the lead role in the 2001 Telugu romantic comedy. 

Raveena Rajput
6/7
Image:@raveenarajput/Instagram

Raveena Rajput made her debut in the 2001 Telugu movie Ninnu Choodalani. The movie was Jr NTR's first feature in the lead role film as well. 

Sameera Reddy
7/7
Image:@sameerareddy/Instagram

Sameera Reddy made her debut in the Jr NTR and Amisha Patel starrer movie Narasimhudu. 

