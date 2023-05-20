Jr NTR Birthday: These Actresses Debuted In Telugu Cinema Opposite RRR Star

Quick links:
Tanisha Mukerji starred in her debut movie Kantri. The movie was released in 2008 and Tanisha Mukerji starred in the lead role with Hansika Motwani and Jr NTR.
Keerthi Chawla debuted opposite Jr NTR. She starred in the movie Aadi which was released in 2002.
Sonali Joshi made her big screen debut in the movie Subbu. Jr NTR starred in the lead role in the 2001 Telugu romantic comedy.
Raveena Rajput made her debut in the 2001 Telugu movie Ninnu Choodalani. The movie was Jr NTR's first feature in the lead role film as well.