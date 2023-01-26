Jr NTR Congratulates MM Keeravaani On Padma Shri Honour; 'This Was Long Overdue'

MM Keeravani, 'RRR' music composer, was accorded the Padma Shri ahead of India's 74th Republic Day celebrations. Reacting to the news, Jr NTR, 'RRR' actor and south cinema star, said the recognition was 'long overdue'.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor congratulated MM Keeravaani and wrote, "Congratulations Sir Ji @MMkeeravaani on being conferred with the Padma Shri! This was long overdue..."

Earlier today, Director SS Rajamouli also congratulated the music composer, stating the same thing as Jr NTR about how the award was long overdue. He wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts."

He added, "If I can talk back to the universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu", which loosely translates to please leave some gap between the awards.

MM Keeravani on a winning spree

MM Keeravaani has been on a winning spree. He recently won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award in the Best Song category for the 'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu'. The song is also nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously leading the awards show in 2017 and 2018.