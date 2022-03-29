Jr NTR Extends Gratitude To 'RRR' Team & Fans As Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Leads Box Office

RRR is on its way to become a big hit, and one of the lead actors, Jr NTR, is overwhelmed. The Tollywood star penned a note expressing his gratitude to the cast and crew who worked on the magnum opus.

He thanked director SS Rajamouli, co-stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and others. Right from technicians to fans, he mentioned numerous people in his gratitude note.

JR NTR pens emotional note praising director, co-stars after RRR success

Jr NTR started his note by acknowledging the praises for RRR and wished to thank everyone who had made it a 'landmark film' in his career. The first person, as one could've guessed, was SS Rajamouli, whom he addressed as 'Jakanna', and thanked him for bringing out the best in him, pushing him for his performance, making him feel like the traits of his character's theme 'water', versatile and being able to bring all layers of his character with conviction.

The next mention was to his co-star Ram Charan, stating that he could not imagine RRR without the latter. He thanked the Magadheera star for being the 'fire' to his 'water.' Jr NTR stated that no one could have played the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju. The former's character Komaram Bheem would have been incomplete without Ram Charan.

The actor called Ajay Devgn 'legendary' and that he would cherish the memory forever.

He termed Alia Bhatt as a 'powerhouse of talent' and credited her for adding 'incredible strength' to the movie. 'Keep soaring', was his message for the Udta Punjab star.

He also gave a shoutout to the other members of the cast, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, for the love they were receiving for their 'impeccable craft' and 'phenomenal performance'. He welcomed them to Indian cinema and that he would cherish memories working with them always.

The 38-year-old then called the producer DVV Danayya a 'rock' for making the 'ambitious dream' a reality.

To veteran music composer MM Keeravaani, he praised the 'soul-stirring and soulful music', and added that it will be 'cherished, celebrated and champions for years.' He added that his music crossed all boundaries to win the hearts of people.

He called the script by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, also father of SS Rajamouli, 'one of the finest scripts in Indian cinema.' The actor added that his story would be 'forever etched in the hearts of film buffs across the world' and be celebrated for generations.

Jr NTR also extended a note of gratitude to cinematographer, K. K. Senthil Kumar, editor Sreekar PRasad, visual effects lead Srinivas Mohan, production designer Sabu Cyril and all other techncians for 'creating magic' on the screen, He praised their 'unpraralleled expertise and unwawering dedication' and added that without that 'India's biggest action film' would have been impossible.

He also mentioned Rajamouli's son Karthikeya, calling him the 'anchor' of the movie and thanked him for his co-ordination in ensuring that the film went out perfectly.

Jr NTR thanked Kaala Bhairava for lending his voice for the track Komuram Bheemudo and stated that he had moved audiences to tears with his rendition of the 'powerful and heart-wreching song' that helped encapsulate emotional turmoil that Bheem goes through.

He thanked Prem Rakshit for the 'beautiful' choreography of the chartbuster Naatu Naatu, and for the creation of a new step for the mass.

He thanked the Indian film fraternity, friends and colleagues from the film industry. He also thanked the media for their 'kind words and appreciation.'

"I am happy that we united as one force and revived the glory of Indian cinema together. When we become one, Indian cinema will be number one,' he wrote.

He concluded his message by thanking his fans from the bottom of his heart and promised that he would entertainment them with more films. "Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of COVID-19."

RRR creates storm at the Box Office

RRR has reportedly crossed the Rs 500-crore at the global box office already. It has earned Rs 92 crore for the Hindi version, and reportedly Rs 362 crore across India. The movie is storming towards an impressive lifetime total over the next few years.