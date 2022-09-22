Jr NTR Faults YSR's Decision Of Health Varsity Renaming; Asserts 'can't Erase NTR's Fame'

After a massive protest sparked by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the renaming of the NTR University of Health Sciences as YSR University of Health Sciences, actor Jr NTR issued a statement on social media. The actor who recently achieved limelight post the success of RRR, penned a powerful note while addressing the protest on replacing his grandfather's name from the university.

While sharing his thoughts behind the same, the actor said that people can remove the name, but changing it ‘doesn't erase the fame and good deeds he did for the Telugu people.’ Jr NTR took to Twitter on September 22 and expressed his opinion saying that YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao are the two stalwarts of the Telugu states who achieved immense popularity among the people and they don’t need anybody's endorsement.

Jr NTR addresses health university renaming in a new statement

The actor penned his opinion on Twitter and explained how the government’s act doesn’t elevate the image of YSR. “Both NTR and YSR are great leaders who have gained immense popularity. The respect brought by taking one's name and naming one's name does not raise the stature of YSR, it does not lower the stature of NTR. Renaming the university cannot erase the fame NTR earned, his stature in the history of the Telugu nation, and his memories in the hearts of the Telugu people,” his Telugu statement, which was loosely translated into English.

For the unversed, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has renamed the health university formed by NT Rama Rao to that of his father and former CM the late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. In 1986, NTR formed a separate health university to promote medical education in united Andhra Pradesh. After the death of NTR, then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu named the university after the matinee idol-turned politician-CM.

Taking down the name of the late former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao to the health university reflects the defeat of the YSRCP Government and the TDP strongly opposes this. Chandrababu Naidu demanded that NTR's name for the university be retained at any cost. Amid the strong protest, the Amendment Bill to rename the Health University has been passed in both Houses of the state assembly.

Image: Instagram/@jr_ntr._