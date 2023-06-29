Jr NTR Gets Invited To Become Oscars 2024 Member, Here’s What He Has To Say

Jr NTR, recently received an invitation to be a member of the Oscars’ Academy. The actor became a global sensation after the success of his film RRR, co-starring Ram Charan. Jr NTR said that it's a "proud moment" for the RRR family.

3 things you need to know

RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars’ Academy in the Best Original Song category.

Ram Charan and MM Keeravaani have also been invited to be members of the Academy.

The film reportedly earned between ₹1,200–1,258 crore at the global box office



Jr NTR thanked the Oscars’ Academy for bestowing them with this honour

Jr NTR, in his official statement, said that it is a proud moment for all of the RRR family as other than the actor Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, Chandra Bose and Sabu Cyril have been invited as members for The Academy Awards 2024.

He added, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honor. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. I would also like to congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have received invitations from the Academy as well."

Apart from the RRR family, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS) has also invited director Mani Ratnam among the 398 artists and executives to join them as members for the 97th Academy Awards.

This is how RRR ruled the international award season in 2023

Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandra Bose won the Oscars for their viral RRR track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category in 2023. The movie also won awards at Golden Globes, Hollywood Critics Association Awards and others.

Coming back to Jr NTR, the actor is busy with the filming of his next film Devara, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the period action film is expected to release next year.