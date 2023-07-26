Jr NTR Advises Koratala Siva On Improving Devara VFX

After RRR's success, both Jr NTR and Ram Charan became immensely popular on a global level. Now, as he is working with director Koratala Siva on the big-budget action film Devara, his fans expect RRR-level of action and excitement. It appears that the actor has some suggestions for Siva for getting the VFX right.

The newsmakers

Devara has been filming at a brisk pace. Jr NTR has wholeheartedly dived into the role. Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Tollywood debut, and Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the antagonist opposite Jr NTR, have also shot some of their parts in the movie. It is said to be heavy on VFX and will feature elements of sea, as has been suggested in the poster.

(Jr NTR will play a violent character in Devara | Image Jr NTR/Twitter)

Naturally, there will be a lot happening behind the camera to make the grand action sequences come alive on the big screen. Reportedly, Jr NTR has suggested a shoot sequence that will be ideal for the team.

Who’s saying what

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported that Jr NTR gave advice to Koratala Siva on Devara’s action sequence. As per the tweet, he told the director to plan the shooting schedule in a manner that action sequences get shot first. That way, the VFX job can begin and the other portions can be shot.

(A tweet from trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan | Image: Twitter)

Manobala further said that the team behind Devara want to ensure maximum quality in terms of production design and VFX quality.

Meanwhile...

Devara will release next year in April.