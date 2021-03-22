Jr NTR Graces The 'Thellavarithe Guruvaram' Pre-release Event Along With SS Rajamouli

RRR star Jr NTR was invited along with the director of the film SS Rajamouli at Thellavarithe Guruvaram pre-release event. Jr NTR spoke highly of MM Keeravani. He said that both Keeravani and Jakkanna families were "god-given" to him for the past 20 years. He also said that he wasn't a guest at the event, but more of a family member. He added that he knew Sai Korrapati (the producer) for more than 30 years and that they were very close friends. He also gave his best wishes for the movie to be a "big hit".

SS Rajamouli complimented the movie's trailers and songs. He said, "I hope Simha too proves his mettle as an actor. Few directors are calling Peddanna to narrate a story for Simha and this is giving us enough entertainment", He also said that he believed MM Keeravani's son, Kaala Bhairava has become a "seasoned technician".

NTR Jr and SS Rajamouli are currently working on their film RRR. The movie will also star Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and many others. The movie is set to be based on the lives of Komaram Bheem, who will be played by Jr NTR, who must save the people of Hyderabad from the Nizam rulers as well as the Britishers.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram cast and more

According to the trailer, the plot is based on a love triangle between a boy and two girls. The boy must choose one girl to get married to. Thellavarithe Guruvaram release date has been finalised for March 27, 2021, for a theatrical release. The movie will star Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang in the lead roles of the love triangle. The movie also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Ajay, Satya and many more in the supporting roles.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram trailer was released on March 21, 2021. The trailer has already been watched more than 989,000 times by viewers. Fans have given the video more than 20,000 likes in a span of two days. Thellavarithe Guruvaramis is helmed by Manikanth Gelli. Sai Korrapati's banner Vaarahi Motion Pictures is bankrolling the movie. The music will be produced by MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava.