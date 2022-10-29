Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal & More Send Best Wishes To Samantha Ruth Post Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was on a social media break for a long time till earlier this month, recently revealed that she is suffering from an auto-immune condition called Myositis. The actor recently shared a picture from her hospital bed and gave an update on her health. While her fans showered best wishes on her on social media, many celebrities, including Jr NTR, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, and more, sent the actor more power and love.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jr NTR sent his best wishes to the Ye Maaya Chesave actor for her speedy recovery. The RRR actor wrote, "Get well soon Sam. Sending you all the strength."

Actor Kajal Aggarwal also reacted to Samantha's post and wished for her speedy recovery. The Hey Sinamika star wrote, "Speedy recoveries Sam you’re going to bounce back much stronger!"

Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Pothineni & more send speedy recovery wishes to Samantha

Nani, who is a close friend of the Yashoda actor, penned, "Take care and can’t wait to see you come back stronger like always." On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "More power to you Sam ! Like you said, This too shall pass."

Ram Pothineni penned, "More power to you Sam ! Like you said, This too shall pass," while Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "The strength to endure whatever you went through and the strength to comeback stronger is your SUPER-POWER."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with an autoimmune condition

On Saturday, October 29, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of her making a heart with her hands from her hospital bed. Along with the photo, the actor shared a note in which she revealed she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star wrote, "It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

"The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery," she added.

