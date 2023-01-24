Jr NTR On RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Making It To Oscars: 'Well-deserved And Monumental Feat...'

RRR star Jr NTR reacted to the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' making it to the Oscar nominations final list. The actor who featured in MM Keeravaani's song along with Ram Charan expressed his happiness over Twitter. The actor's Tweet read, "Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart."

Check out his Tweet below:

Jr NTR and RRR team recently visited the US to attend Golden Globe Awards, where MM Keeravaani bagged an award for original score for 'Naatu Naatu'. The music director also bagged an award at the Critics Choice Awards for the track, SS Rajamouli also bagged an award for Best Picture.