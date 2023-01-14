Jr NTR On Why ‘RRR’ Wasn’t India’s Official Oscars Entry: 'I Don't Think...'

Despite 'RRR' making waves across the world, the SS Rajamouli film was not chosen as India's official entry at the Oscars in the 'Best International Feature Film' category. Jr NTR, the actor who essayed a lead role in the film, put out his thoughts on why that was the case in a recent interview with the US-based entertainment publication Variety.

“I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting there, knows what they do the best…,” Jr NTR said.

“Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose ‘RRR’ or don’t choose ‘RRR’, ‘RRR’ has already made us proud,” he said.

Ram Charan added to Jr NTR's answer saying, "He (Jr. NTR) is being really humble but I want these two awards... I just don't want to jinx it."

India’s official entry at the Oscars 2023 is Pan Nalin’s ‘Last Film Show’.

‘RRR’ making waves

'RRR', which was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, submitted itself for consideration in various Oscars categories.

The film has also been nominated for the 'Film Not In English Language' category at BAFTA Film Awards 2023.

'Naatu Naatu', the upbeat song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR', won the award for the 'best original song-motion picture' at Golden Globes 2023 in Los Angeles on January 10. The song, which beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, to win the prestigious award is the first time that an Indian and Asian production has won a Golden Globe.

‘RRR’ was also nominated for another Golden Globe category of ‘Best Picture-Non English’, an award it lost to ‘Argentina, 1985’.

The film is now eyeing Oscar nominations, which will be announced on January 24. The fast-paced song 'Naatu Naatu', which features the film's co-leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category.