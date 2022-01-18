Jr NTR Pays Heartwarming Tribute To Grandfather NT Rama Rao On His Death Anniversary

On the occasion of Indian actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao's death anniversary on Tuesday, superstar Jr. NTR penned a heartfelt note for his grandfather, calling him 'the pole star'. The RRR star shared a throwback glimpse of the cinema icon, noting that he resides in the hearts of Telugu people to date.

For the uninitiated, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a trailblazing figure in the Telugu film industry and has starred in over 300 films. He was lovingly referred to as Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarwa Bhouma (the World's famous emperor of acting) and has taken away myriad accolades including three National Film Awards for his projects like Thodu Dongalu, Seetharama Kalyanam as well as Varakatnam.

Jr NTR pays tribute to grandfather NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 18, the RRR star posted a throwback picture of the late actor turned politician and wrote," In the hearts of the Telugu people today .. even today .. three times .. you are the pole star." Take a look.

Even Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyanram remembered his grandfather on his 26th death anniversary.

N.T. Rama Rao was born in Nimmakuru, a small village in Gudivada of Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh on May 28, 1923. He made his big-screen appearance in the 1949 film Mana Desam, while his last appearance was in the 1993 flick Srinatha KaviSarvabhowmudu. For his brilliant performances, he was bestowed with three National Film Awards, two Rashtrapai Awards, one Nandi Award and one Filmfare Award. He is also a Padma Shri Award recipient as well as an Honorary Doctorate recipient from Andhra University.

More on Jr NTR's work front

Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the mega-budget film RRR, which has been postponed amid the current COVID-19 scenario. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it is a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by NTR. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022.

Image: TWITTER/@JRNTR/ INSTAGRAM/@JRNTR