Jr NTR Pays Tribute To Sr NTR On 100th Birth Anniversary, Gets Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad

Jr NTR was spotted this morning paying tribute to his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Sr NTR at the NTR ghat in Hyderabad. The RRR fame actor went there on the occasion of Sr NTR's 100 birth anniversary. He was seen paying tribute to Sr NTR Garu with folded hands.

In the clip that surfaced online, Jr NTR was seen getting mobbed by his and Sr NTR's fans at the ghat. He was seen struggling to get past the crowd to pay his last respects. However, he kept his cool and made his way through the crowd. Meanwhile, the venue was seen decked with flowers to commemorate the day. Check the photo and video below:

Jr NTR pays tribute to his grandfather Sr NTR on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. (Pic source: @ntr.universe/Instagram)



Our Hero paid tributes to Sr. NTR Garu at NTR Ghat On the Occasion of 100th Birthday Anniversary 🙏#100YearsOfNTR @tarak9999#JoharNTR #NTRCentenaryCelebrations pic.twitter.com/zdTjk7vcfA — Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC) May 28, 2023

About Sr NTR

Sr NTR was born on May 28, 1923, in a small village in Krishna district. He was adopted by his paternal uncle and aunt as they were striving to have a child. He made his acting debut with the Telugu-language film titled Mana Desam. The film was released back in 1949 and was helmed by LV Prasad. He gained popularity during the 1950s when he portrayed the role of Lord Shiva, Rama, and Krishna. Soon, he rose to fame and was known as the messiah of the masses. Sr NTR was also voted as the Greatest Indian Actor of All Time in a national poll conducted by CNN-IBN in 2013.

Jr NTR's work front

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for his upcoming Telugu-language film titled Devara. He will be seen sharing the screen with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The film helmed by Kortala Siva is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Mikkilineni Sudhakar. The music of the film will most probably be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 5, 2024. Reportedly, the movie will revolve around the coastal lands that have been forgotten in India.