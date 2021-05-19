Jr NTR Pens A Long Message For His Fans Ahead Of His Birthday; Asks Them To 'stay At Home'

Jr NTR is among the most prominent personalities in Telugu cinema and has amassed a strong fan following during the course of his career. With just a day remaining for his 38th birthday, the actor has penned a long message for his fans. He addressed the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in India and how the “war” against the virus is yet to be won. He also touched on the issue of sacrifices made by frontline health workers and requested everyone to stay at home in order to remain safe during this pandemic.

Jr NTR makes an appeal to his fans ahead of his birthday

Taran Adarsh, a well-known critic, recently shared the long message that Jr NTR penned for his fans on Twitter. With his letter titled as “A HUMBLE APPEAL”, he began by expressing his gratitude towards his fans for their “prayers” and “good wishes” after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He further gave his health update by saying that he is “doing very good” and is hoping to “test negative soon”. He then said that while he cherishes the “affection” that they show him on his birthdays, he has asked them to stay at home as a “birthday gift”.

JR NTR'S HUMBLE APPEAL TO HIS FANS AHEAD OF HIS BIRTHDAY...#JrNTR pic.twitter.com/aLaZBB072f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2021

The actor then addressed the fact that the country is currently “at war” with the pandemic and that the frontline health workers have been “waging a selfless and tireless war”. He added that while since many people have lost their “loved ones and livelihoods”, it is not a time to hold celebrations for his birthday but to show “solidarity” towards the ones in need. The actor also asked his fans to take care of their families and help the ones in need and that celebrations would be in order once “the war on Covid is won”.

Important message. — Saurav (@Saurav76242704) May 19, 2021

NTR is a darling ❤😍 pic.twitter.com/QqjHVT7fA9 — Sweety Reddy 😎 (@mass_queen97) May 19, 2021

Jr NTR concluded his message by writing, “Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind”. His fans praised his message by calling it “important”. Many of them even sent their birthday wishes to the actor in advance. Jr NTR will be next seen in his upcoming movie RRR, which currently holds the release date October 13 this year.

IMAGE: JR NTR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.