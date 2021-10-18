Jr NTR Praises YouTuber Bhuvan Bam For 'Dhindora'; Calls His Success 'astonishing'

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently released his series Dhindhora, in which he would himself play all the major characters he created on his YouTube channel. The first episode of the series turned a huge hit as his fans, as well as celebrities, rushed to praise the YouTuber’s skillset and effort. Joining the line, Tollywood star Jr NTR on Monday praised Bhuvan Bam and called his path ‘astonishing.' Winning the hearts of millions, Bhuvan Bam has just received praise from Jr NTR for his work. Making his comment on the YouTuber’s efforts to build a creative series, the RRR actor said that it’s the way to go. Sharing a poster of Dhindora on his Instagram stories, Jr NTR wrote, “it’s astonishing to see how a boy from Delhi with no formal guidance or connect managed to create a whole show #Dhindora out of the characters he plays.. Way to go @bhuvan_bam!”

The actor’s praise follows the success of the first episode of the show, which has already crossed 22 million views on YouTube. Bhuvan Bam is yet to reply to the praise. Earlier director SS Rajamouli had also praised the YouTuber ahead of the series premiere.

SS Rajamouli praises Bhuvan Bam ahead of the series premiere

Bahubali director SS Rajamouli was all praises as he heard about Bhuvan Bam's upcoming series. Ahead of the series’ release last week, the filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle to wish Bhuvan Bam luck. Sharing Dhindhora's poster, he wrote, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel." He further mentioned he is happy to see young talent with new ideas. He wrote, "Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for Dhindora!!" Bhuvan Bam was delighted to see the Bahubali director praising him. As SS Rajamouli also shared the same on his Instagram, Bhuvan reacted to the story and wrote, "What an honour! Thank you, sir.

Bhuvan Bam and Dhindhora

Bhuvan Bam recently released his series, Dhindhora. The series sees Bhuvan in various roles from his YouTube channel BBkiVines. Apart from Bhuvan Bam's original character, the others included Sameer, Titu mama and Bhuvan's parents. The series' plot revolves around Bhuvan Bam and his family and their life turns upside down after they win a lottery. Bhuvan rose to fame with his YouTube channel BBkiVines. The YouTuber who create content all by himself in various avatars was the first Indian YouTuber to reach 10 million subscribers. He is also a singer and has released several songs.

Image: Twitter