Jr NTR Reacts To RRR’s Golden Globes Win; ‘makes Me Proud As Fellow Indian’ | WATCH

Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer 'RRR' won the Best Original Song, for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday. Jr NTR, who was present at the ceremony, shared a heartfelt message to the fans expressing his gratitude for the immense support the film has got from the country.

Excited about such a major win for the entire country, the actor said, "You all know what a rage RRR has created in the West, especially in America and how bigger a hit it was in Japan. Yesterday, Golden Globes happened and one of my favorite music directors M M Keeravani won the prestigious award for 'Naatu Naatu'. Keeravani has just not been a music director but has been an extremely close member of the family. He has given me some amazing songs throughout my career and I would like to, first of all, congratulate him for winning this prestigious award. It makes me really proud as a fellow Indian that not only M M Keeravani but India has achieved this award."

“All this has been possible with the love and affection, all you Indians have given us. Call it the film fraternity, the Indian Film Fraternity, call it the journalists, the Indian Media, Indian journalists, family, friends, and most importantly fans - thank you for all the support and affection you have caressed on RRR and made this achievement possible.” Jr. NTR added

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam at the beginning of this year. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many nations, including the US and Japan.

Meanwhile, the film is also rooting for the Oscars. The final list of nominees for the Academy Awards will be out on January 24, 2023. However, the movie has made the nomination shortlist.