Jr NTR Reveals He Is A 'big Fan' Of Amitabh Bachchan; 'His Intensity, His Voice...'

After leaving fans spellbound with his ace acting and action, Jr NTR was all set to address fans at the pre-release event of the upcoming film Brahmastra. While the event was cancelled at the last moment, the makers of the film held a press meeting during which the RRR star expressed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also revealed how he is a fan of the Jhund star's intensity.

According to a report by ANI, Jr NTR opened up about his admiration for Big B and mentioned how he enjoyed the latter's intensity in every movie. He further added that he was a big fan of the Sholay actor's voice, eyes and way of acting. In concluding his statement, the Janata Garage star quipped how Amitabh Bachchan left a mark on him.

Jr NTR said, "I really enjoy Amitabh Bachchan sir's intensity in every film of his. I was a big fan of his intensity, his voice, his eyes, his feet. the way he stood, the way he swung his left hand. Everything about Amit Ji was intense for me. He really created a mark on me as an actor."

Amitabh Bachchan will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The actor will play the role of Guru Arvind, who is expected to help Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, explore his powers of Agniastra.

Jr NTR says he 'really connects' with Ranbir Kapoor

Jr NTR also heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and his work. The actor mentioned every film of Kapoor has inspired him as an actor. Adding that Rockstar is his favourite film of Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR quipped that he likes the former's intensity and felt great to share the stage with him in Hyderabad.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will focus on a young man, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who learns that he has the powers of Agniastra and begins to explore them. Alia Bhatt too plays a lead role in the film and Shiva's love interest, Isha. The film will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy playing pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on September 9, 2022.

Image: Facebook/JrNTR/PTI