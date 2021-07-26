Jr NTR Reveals Trailer Of 'Satyadev' And Priyanka Jawalkar Starrer 'Thimmarusu', See Detai

Jr NTR, on Monday, July 26, unveiled the trailer of Satyadev and Priyanka Jawalkar’s much-anticipated suspense drama Thimmarusu. The movie, which is being helmed by Sharan Koppisetty, showcases the roadblocks in the life of a lawyer on his journey to seek the truth as he fights for a wrongly charged person. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 30 and will star Priyanka Jawalkar as the female lead opposite Satyadev.

Earlier in December 2020, the makers had announced the projected release of the movie in January 2021, but it got pushed forward due to the subsequent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jr NTR reveals the trailer of Satyadev's upcoming movie, check details

Young Tiger Jr NTR, who will soon wrap up the shoot for RRR, took to his Twitter account on Monday and revealed the trailer of the movie, Thimmarusu. Sharing the trailer, NTR the whole team of the movie good luck and wrote "Wishing Satya garu@ActorSatyaDev, Mahesh@smkoneru and team #Thimmarusu the very best. Here's the trailer https://youtu.be/wE1nzxp7DZY Enjoy the movie in theatres.".

Wishing Satya garu @ActorSatyaDev , Mahesh @smkoneru and team #Thimmarusu the very best. Here's the trailer https://t.co/Wfd5VRZ33t



Enjoy the movie in theaters — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 26, 2021

The movie is has been written and directed by Sharan Koppisetty of Kirrak Party (2018) fame. Thimmarusu is co-produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the banners of East Coast Productions and S Originals respectively. Music is composed by Sri Charan Pakala and the music rights were sold to the Mango Music label. Meanwhile, Satyadev is also filing for a romantic movie Gurthunda Seethakalam opposite Tamannaah and will also be seen opposite Nithya Menen in the movie Skylab.

More about the upcoming legal crime thriller

The movie, which will hit the floor on July 30, 2021, is all set to clash with Priya Prakash Varrier’s Ishq - Not A Love Story in theatres. Thimmarusu is a legal crime thriller and the remake of the 2019 Kannada movie Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. The movies trailer and first look have received a very warm response from the fans. The trailer showcases several action-packed scenes, powerful dialogues coupled with a hint of romance. The titular character of the film is named after the Mahamanthri Timmarusu of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on 21 May 2021, which later was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The makers took to their social media earlier this month to announce the release of the movie by end of July. The movie was announced by the producers in early September 2020 and the photography of the film was started in October 2020.

