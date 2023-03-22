Jr NTR Says He Might Stop Doing Films: I Am Fed Up...

Jr NTR, at a recent event, revealed the reason which may drive him to stop working in films altogether. The RRR actor was at the pre-release event for Vishwak Sen's Ka Dhamki, when the media asked him for an update regarding his future filmography. It was then that the actor made a statement which may surprise his fans.

On not doing films

Jr NTR is asked a lot about the status of his future projects, something which has evidently started to irk the actor. When this was repeated at Vishwak Sen's event, Jr NTR promptly said, "I am not doing any movies. If you ask me repeatedly, I will stop doing movies". Though the statement in itself is surprising, the tone with which Jr NTR spoke made it more than clear that he was making a light joke. This statement is also indicative of the fact that the actor may just be getting fed up of constantly being asked for updates.

Jr NTR's clarification

The actor also explained why constantly being asked for updates about a film irks the cast and makers. He explains how the need for round the clock updates puts pressure on all those involved in the film. Jr NTR further elaborates that the pressure may lead to one or the other making a statement about the film which does not meet audience expectations. Such underwhelming responses are neither desired nor satisfactory - the actor hence asked, all his fans and cinema lovers to be patient.

About NTR 30

After the roaring success of RRR, including the stellar night at the Oscars along with the overall global appreciation for the Rajamouli film, Jr NTR is all set to make head way on his next - NTR 30. The film has already made headlines with Janhvi Kapoor all set to make her Telugu debut with the film. Saif Ali Khan has also reportedly been roped in to play the antagonist, though there have been no confirmations of this. NTR 30 is reported to go on floors starting 23 March.