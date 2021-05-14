Jr NTR Shares Health Update Post-COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says 'getting Better'

South Indian actor Jr NTR who had contracted the virus earlier, took to Twitter to update fans about his health while extending his wishes on Eid. The actor thanked his fans for sending their speedy recovery prayers and further revealed that he is ‘getting better and hopes to test negative soon.’ The RRR actor had tested positive for coronavirus on May 10 where he informed with a post on Twitter and had urged people to refrain from stepping out of the house.

Jr NTR updates about his health

While sharing his health update, the actor wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy Eid. Thank you one and all for your warm wishes and prayers. I am getting better and hope to test negative soon. Stay safe and take care (sic)." Earlier while sharing his diagnosis, the actor informed that "I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe (sic)."

Wishing everyone a happy Eid. Thank you one and all for your warm wishes and prayers. I am getting better and hope to test negative soon. Stay safe and take care. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 14, 2021



Apart from Jr NTR, several other Telugu celebrities too tested positive recently including Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Kalyaan Dhev, Nivetha Thomas. All of them isolated themselves in their homes and asked fans to stay safe. Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun are recuperating from the illness after testing negative. Earlier, the actor along with the other members of the RRR members while asking people to get vaccinated.

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

In the video, the actors, as well as director SS Rajamouli, address the ongoing situation and how people should unite to fight the virus. They mentioned that everyone needs to follow the protocols while they are in public. People shouldn't trust any misconceptions about the virus and should get their vaccine doses. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Stay SafeWear a mask and get vaccinated when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19." Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is waiting for the release of the magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. In the highly anticipated film, the actor will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The movie also stars Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

