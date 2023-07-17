Jr NTR Shoots 'brutal And Bloody' Action Scene In Devara

Jr NTR starrer Devara shoot is going full steam ahead. The RRR actor has totally devoted himself to filming the Koratala Siva directorial and new updates are being shared often by the team. In the latest instance, Jr NTR shot for an action scene, about which the film's DoP Rathnavelu teased fans.

3 things you need to know

Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite Jr NTR in Devara, marking her official Telugu debut.

The film is slated for release on April 5, 2024.

The film marks Jr NTR's second professional collaboration with director Koratala Siva. The two have previously worked together in the 2016 film Janatha Garage.

Jr NTR goes all out on action

Devara is promised to be a mass-appealing, potboiler which will be high on action. The latest update from the sets of the film is a testament to the same. According to the update shared by Devara's director of photography, Rathnavelu, a "brutal and bloody" action sequence was recently shot. Giving some insight into the kind of imagery one can expect, Rathnavelu further shared how the scene was actually shot against a "shimmering moonlit sea."

(Jr NTR's Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist | Image: @RathnaveluDop/Twitter)



The post also carries a picture of visual effects supervisor Yugandhar T, on set, as he gave directions. Rathnavelu's update read, "Captured #Devara’s Brutal n Bloody action against a shimmering moon lit sea !! @tarak9999 director #KoratalaSiva action choreographer @PeterHeinOffl @anirudhofficial @Yugandhart_ @sabucyril @sreekar_prasad @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts"

Immense hype surrounds Devara

Devara has made headlines with each update coming through from the sets of the much-awaited film. Only recently, Yugandhar T shared a behind-the-scenes image with Rathnavelu sharing the wrap of a "killer sequence".

This also indicates how Devara will incorporate lots of special effects in its final cut. Additionally, there have been reports about Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha joining the film - the child actor had made her debut as Prince Bharat in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam.

(Devara is a multi-lingual film, set for release in April next year | Image: Twitter)

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan is playing the antagonist opposite Jr NTR. Very recently, Dasara fame Shine Tom Chacko confirmed his casting in the pan-India film.