Jr. NTR Starrer 'RRR' Likely To Get Pushed For The Fourth Time; See Details

RRR is one of the most awaited projects of the year, but the movie release has been troubled by the COVID-19 pandemic quite a bit resulting in its postponement every now and then. The Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starring movie might be postponed for a fourth time as per recent reports. Scroll along to know more updates about the upcoming film.

RRR release date might be pushed ahead for the fourth time; see details

According to FilmiBeat, the makers of RRR have decided not to announce an official release date, unless and until the team is done filming the whole movie. Almost 70% per cent of the movie has been completed, which includes an action-packed sequence in the climax. The team was trying to shoot all the remaining sequences, but the country was hit with the second wave of the pandemic and it had to be put on halt again for an indefinite period.

The outlet has reported that due to the delay in release, distributors of the movie are disappointed but are waiting for a final release date to come out. The period drama was earlier scheduled for a Dussehra release in 2021. However, FilmiBeat says that rumours are rife that the movie will now arrive in theatres next year, by the end of April 2022.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR will be led by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the key roles, as they play the popularly known freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The movie is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his production banner of DVV Entertainments; while the music is composed by MM Keeravani. The cinematography for RRR is handled by KK Senthil Kumar and A Sreekar Prasad is on board the project as the editor.

The movie also marks the Tollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn as well as the Hollywood stars Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson. The story is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, with screenplay and dialogues penned by Rajamouli and Sai Madhav Burra. It will release around the country in 5 languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Image: RRR Instagram

