Jr NTR Takes Over 'RRR' Instagram Account, Shares BTS Video With Ram Charan, SS Karthikeya

Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli are currently in Ukraine, shooting for the upcoming period action drama RRR. The Aravinda Sametha star, Jr NTR, has taken over the official Instagram page of Rajamouli's movie for a few days. On Monday, the actor has recently shared a fun video of his co-star, Ram Charan from the sets of RRR in which he can be seen chilling with SS Karthikeya.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 13. The film, which will be released in multiple languages, is set to wrap up its final schedule in Ukraine, Russia. Apart from the superstars from the South, the movie also features Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

Jr NTR shares a video of co-star Ram Charan from RRR sets

Earlier, Alia Bhatt (Sita) had taken over the movie's Instagram handle. Now, ‘Komaram Bheem’ Jr NTR has stirred up the fun quotient with the BTS videos and photos, starting today. One of the first posts was a video featuring Ram and Karthikeya's fun session. NTR captioned the post, "Monday morning blues!! [sic] ". Have a look.

Jr NTR poses with SS Rajamouli on sets of RRR, shows ID

In another behind the scenes photo, the actor was seen wearing his Identity Card on the sets of the movie with director SS Rajamouli. The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, "Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!! #Kyiv Diaries #Last Leg of Shoot #RRR Movie.". The movie, which talks about two revolutions, got Jr NTR and Ram Charan dedicate over two years of their careers to Rajamouli.

RRR: A period action drama

The fictional story about two revolutionaries is produced by D V V Danayya of DVV Entertainments with Rajamouli taking the directorial reins. The plot will broadly follow the journey of Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. While Alia will be playing the role of Sita, Ajay will make an extended cameo appearance in the movie. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film's initial release date was January 8, 2021, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 13, 2021. The movie recently dropped its new song titled Dosti, take a look.

