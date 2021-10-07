Jr NTR Talks To Ailing Fan On Video Call, Actor's Kind Gesture Goes Viral; WATCH

Apart from impressing fans with their acting skills, there are actors who steal the hearts of their fans with their humanitarian gestures. Actor Jr NTR who is awaiting the release of his next magnum opus RRR recently spoke to one of his ailing fans who is battling life in a hospital. Jr NTR spoke to the fan via a video call, who is admitted at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

The actor who enjoys a massive fan following spoke to the fan and wished him a speedy recovery. According to media reports, the fan, who goes by the name Koppadi Murali, is undergoing treatment at a hospital for damaged kidneys. Murali had always expressed his wish to meet Jr NTR and his wish finally received solace after he spoke to the actor on a video call. Murali was overjoyed to see Jr NTR over a video call. A video recording of Jr NTR and Murali conversing with each other is going viral on social media.

The video begins with the patient lying on the hospital bed as he talks to the actor with folded hands. Though their conversation is not recorded in the video, yet it looks like the actor motivates him to fight for his life and emerge as a warrior. Reportedly, the actor even promised to help Murali and expressed confidence that he will come out of hospital soon after treatment. Murali's family members and relatives thanked Jr NTR for always being there for his fans.



Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently wrapped up the shooting of SS Rajamouli starrer RRR. The film also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The makers previously announced the release date and revealed that the film is slated to hit the screens on January 7, 2022. The film was scheduled to release in October; however, it was later postponed because of theatres being shut due to the ongoing pandemic. After the release of RRR, Jr NTR will join hands with director Koratala Siva. He is presently busy shooting for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

