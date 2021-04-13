Jr NTR Teams Up With Director Koratala Siva For Second Time For 'NTR 30'

Filmmaker Koratala Siva who is all set to release his upcoming film Acharya starring south Indian superstar Chiranjeevi, recently announced his next project NTR 30 featuring actor Jr NTR. The director shared his excitement and happiness of joining hands with the Tollywood star for the forthcoming film. He announced the project with a poster that mentioned the release date of the film. The upcoming flick is expected to hit the screens in multiple languages on April 29, 2022.

Jr NTR, Koratala Siva collaborate for next film

Jr NTR’s untitled film will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram. Mikkilineni Sudhakar of Yuvasudha Arts and Kosaraju Harikrishna of NTR Arts will be co-producing this massive pan-India project. The film will go on floors in mid-June. Koratala Siva shares the poster and wrote, “Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local…but for a change, we will cross boundaries this time.” NTR 30 will mark Siva and Jr NTR’s second film together after their first Telugu film Janatha Garage released on September 1, 2016. The film starred Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Samantha Akkineni, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles Janatha Garage proved Mohanlal’s third Telugu movie.

Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time.#NTR30#NTRKoratalaSiva2@YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/cN0lFMOiuf — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 12, 2021

Co-producers Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Hari Kosaraju in a statement said that viewers can expect a grand storyline and high-end drama in the next. “When it is NTR and Koratala Siva, expectations are grand. Our film will be made keeping those high expectations in mind. More details about the huge project will be announced on the day of its launch,” they shared. Siva is currently busy with the production of his upcoming directorial Acharya. The film starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles is in its final leg of production. The film is slated for a release on May 13. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his next magnum opus film RRR that is set against the backdrop of the British Raj. The SS Rajamouli directorial film will show the actor playing the role of real-life tribal hero Komaram Bheem. The movie also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film will release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on October 13.

(Image credit: Instagram)