Jr NTR Tests Negative For COVID, Says Willpower Is The Answer To The Situation

Jr NTR, who had been put in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, has now screened negative for the virus. The RRR actor thanked his physicians, healthcare professionals, and frontline personnel for their excellent treatment on Twitter. Jr NTR also discussed what motivated him in his fight versus COVID-19 in the message. On May 10, 2021, Jr NTR tested positive for COVID. On Eid, he gave a health update while greeting his fans a happy holiday. Read on to know what he said helped him fight against the disease and emerge victorious while many others are succumbing to it.

Jr NTR's Twitter announcement

Jr NTR tweeted on Tuesday to tell his followers that he had tested negative for COVID. The star also stressed the necessity of maintaining a healthy attitude and maintaining good hygiene in order to combat the novel coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to write, “Happy to state that I've tested negative for COVID 19. Thank you, everyone, for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot”.

Jr NTR also said that it was the force of willpower that had helped him out on days when it had been too difficult while he was in quarantine. Sharing his advice on overcoming the virus, he wrote, “COVID 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your willpower is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home”.

Jr NTR had taken to Twitter on the occasion of Eid wherein he had also provided his well-wishers with a health update, letting everyone know how he was doing. Jr NTR's health update read, “Wishing everyone a happy Eid. Thank you one and all for your warm wishes and prayers. I am getting better and hope to test negative soon. Stay safe and take care”.

