Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans Pray For 'Anna's Speedy Recovery'

Popular South Indian superstar Jr NTR has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his official social media handles and shared the news with everyone. As soon as Jr NTR's COVID positive news started doing the rounds on the internet, fans wished for his speedy recovery. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Jr NTR testing covid positive.

Jr NTR tests positive for COVID-19

Jr NTR took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news with his 4.9 million followers. While sharing the news he mentioned that he is doing absolutely fine. Jr NTR's family and he have isolated themselves and they are also following all protocols under the doctor’s supervision. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested and stay safe. Jr NTR’s official Tweet read as “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe”. Here is a look at the tweet by Jr NTR.

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

Netizens react to Jr NTR's tweet

As soon as he shared the news, social media was abuzz with well-wishes for his speedy recovery. A lot of Jr NTR's fans took to the thread of his tweet and prayed for his health. Several users tweeted saying get well soon to their beloved ‘Anna’ while others shared Jr NTR's photos to wish for his good health. One such user wrote, “Don't worry millions of well-wishers will be praying for your good health Take care”. Several fans also wished for the speedy recovery of Jr NTR's family. One of the users said, “Take care of you and your family anna. Hope you recover soon”. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Jr NTR covid positive news.

Don't worry millions of well wishers will be praying for your good health Take care 🙌 — 🏌️ (@NTR_Warrior) May 10, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery anna ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ta1E5PwkO9 — 𝙏𝙖𝙣𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙅𝘿™ (@TanushV27) May 10, 2021

Get well soon anna — 🐯 (@ravanmaharaju) May 10, 2021

Take care of you and your family anna. Hope you recover soon — Hyderabad Covid Help #Covid19IndiaHelp (@HyderabadCovid) May 10, 2021

Take Care Anna..



Get Well Soon 🙏 — NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) May 10, 2021

Get Well Soon @tarak9999 Garu , Wishing You A Speedy Recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uv5MNk2q9y — AlluArjun Brand Of Style 😷™ (@AABrandOfStyle) May 10, 2021

Jr NTR's movies

Jr NTR will be next seen in the Telugu-language period action drama RRR. The movie helmed by SS Rajamouli is expected to be one of the biggest movies of Jr NTR. He will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The makers had earlier released the character teaser of Jr NTR as Bheem. RRR cast includes Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles along with Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson playing supporting roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a fictional story of India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Rama Rao). The duo fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The movie is expected to hit theatres on October 13, 2021.

