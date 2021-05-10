Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says, 'My Family & I Have Isolated Ourselves'

Telugu actor Jr NTR recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with him, his family is also isolating and is under the doctor's supervision. He asked his fans to stay safe and requested people who came in contact with him to get tested. In the tweet, he wrote, "I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe". Fans have been replying and asking him to get well soon. Check it out.

Jr NTR tests positive for COVID-19

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

Get Well Soon @tarak9999 Annaya ❤️

Wishing you a very speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xc7YLcc2r3 — Allu Arjun TFC™ (@AlluArjunTFC) May 10, 2021

Take Care Anna ❤ Wishing A Speedy Recovery @tarak9999 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cgE4CEUkf9 — Nithin PSPK Cult™ (@NithinPSPKCult) May 10, 2021

Get Well Soon @tarak9999 Garu , Wishing You A Speedy Recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uv5MNk2q9y — AlluArjun Brand Of Style 😷™ (@AABrandOfStyle) May 10, 2021

Other than Jr NTR, various Telugu celebrities tested positive recently including Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Kalyaan Dhev, Nivetha Thomas. All of them isolated themselves in their homes and asked fans to stay safe. Pawan Kalyan has already recovered whereas Allu Arjun is currently in isolation.

Earlier, Jr NTR took to his Instagram account to share a video with his RRR's co-stars asking people to get vaccinated. In the video, the actors, as well as director SS Rajamouli, address the ongoing situation and how people should unite to fight the virus. They mentioned that everyone needs to follow the protocols while they are in public. People shouldn't trust any misconceptions about the virus and should get their vaccine doses. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Stay SafeWear a mask and get vaccinated when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19."

Jr NTR on the work front

Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his next magnum opus film RRR that is set against the backdrop of the British Raj. The SS Rajamouli directorial film will show the actor playing the role of real-life tribal hero Komaram Bheem. The movie also stars Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film will release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on October 13. The actor will also team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for their second collaboration, the yet-untitled NTR 30.

IMAGE: Jr NTR's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.