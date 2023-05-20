JR NTR To Miss His Legendary Grandfather Sr NTR's 100th Birth Anniversary Event

Jr NTR will not be able to partake in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of his beloved grandfather Sr NTR or NT Rama Rao. The centenary ceremony will take place today in Hyderabad and several influential people from movie and political backgrounds will be in attendance at the event. However, the RRR star will miss the celebrations as he will be staying with his wife and kids.

Jr NTR's publicist Vamsi Kaka took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "We regret to inform that Sri Jr NTR garu will not be able to attend the NTR Shatajayanthi Utsavalu event to be held on 20th May at Hyderabad due to prior family commitments as his 40th birthday falls on the same day. The organising committee was informed about the same at the time of invitation." Check the post below.

About Sr NTR's 100th birth anniversary celebrations

For those unversed, Allu Arjun was also invited to attend the centenary ceremony of Sr NTR. However, the actor's PR disclosed that he will not be able to partake in the celebration owing to his busy schedule for Pushpa 2. The 1--th birthday anniversary celebrations will begin in Kukatpally in Hyderabad. Many personalities including Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Victory Venkatesh, Shiva Rajkumar, and Nandamuri Balakrishna have been invited.

Celebs wishing Jr NTR on his birthday

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and penned a note on Jr NTR's birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999

! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama." Meanwhile, Allu Arjun wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Bava. @tarak9999. Hope you have a ( bloody 😉 ) good birthday."