Jr NTR-Trivikram Srinavas' Film 'NTR 30' Gets Shelved, NTR Joins Koratala Siva For Next

Actor Junior NTR's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas has been shelved. The film was one of the most anticipated movies in the Telugu film industry and was tentatively titled NTR30. The romantic entertainer was produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika and Haasone Creations and the Music was taken care by S Thaman. Pooja Hedge was supposed to star as the female lead opposite Jr NTR.

Why did Jr NTR and Trivikram's movie get shelved?

According to IndiaGlitz, Jr NTR and Trivkram Srinivas, who had previously worked for Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, were divided over the delayed production of the film. They decided to part ways from the film in the best interests of each others' career. Junior NTR will be joining director Koratala Siva for the new film.

A source told IndiaGlitz that Koratala Siva had a script ready for Jr NTR and the filming of the movie will begin in May or June. The actor-director duo who have worked previously for the 2016 film Janatha Garage, spoke at length about the film recently and have decided to join forces again. The film will be wrapped up within five months since the makers are looking forward to releasing it during the Sankranthi festival in January 2022.

The film will be bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Creations banner. Koratala will also be shooting an Allu Arjun film with Sudhakar which will go on floors soon after they wrap up the film with Jr NTR. Koratala Siva is currently busy with the shoot of the upcoming action-drama film Acharya which will star Chiranjeevi, Kajal Agarwal, and Ram Charan. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with the shoot of the highly anticipated period drama film RRR. The film directed by S.S. Rajamouli and produced by D. V.V. Danayya under DVV entertainments and has a budget of massive Rs.350-400 crore. The film will also mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan. Jr NTR was supposed to pair with British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones who was later replaced by Olivia Morris. Thor actor Ray Steevenson will be playing the lead antagonist Scott whereas Alison Doody will be playing the role of Lady Scott. The film is slated to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages.

Promo Image Source: Jr NTR'S Instagram and Trivikram's Twitter handle