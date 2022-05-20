Last Updated:

Jr NTR Turns 39: Fans Trend 'HBDManOfMassesNTR' To Celebrate 'RRR' Actor's Birthday

Jr NTR celebrates his 39th birthday on May 20, 2022, and his fans have taken to Twitter, making the hashtag #HBDManOfMassesNTR trend.

Written By
Swati Singh
Jr NTR

Image: Twitter/@v_chandrakiran


Jr NTR is touted as one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry and the actor has garnered fans in bulk with his iconic films. The South superstar has carved his niche in the film industry with award-winning films. Born on May 20, 1983, Jr NTR celebrates his 39th birthday on Friday and fans kickstarted the celebrations on social media.

Jr NTR fans kickstart his birthday celebrations

Jr NTR's fans go beyond and express their love and support for their favourite actor. Now, in order to cheer the actor on social media, his fans have taken to Twitter and made the hashtag #HBDManOfMassesNTR trend on the RRR actor's birthday. 

Fans make #HBDManOfMassesNTR trend on Twitter

A Twitter user took to his official account and tweeted, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @tarak9999  On behalf of super fans Had a wonderful year ahead! #ManOfMassesNTR @urstrulyMahesh".

Another fan wrote, "Hosted two of these epic events with this superstar n he is ek numbeRRR, aisi fan following kisi ki nahi, the biggest mass superstar indeed #HBDManOfMassesNTR #jrntr #NTR31 #NTRjr #HappyBirthdayNTR #tarak #HBDJrNTR #NitinKakkar".

One other fan tweeted, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANNA Love u forever #HBDManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 || Jai NTR #NTR30".

 

 

One fan even penned poetry for NTR, which read, "ROYALTY cannot be Made. ROYALTY cannot Be Bought. ROYALTY is BORN. NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA RAO. BORN ROYAL. #HBDManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999".

READ | RRR box office collections, day 19: Jr NTR-Ram Charan film continues strong run in week 3

Earlier, Jr NTR surprised his fans with a big announcement regarding his forthcoming film with filmmaker Koratala Siva. Taking to his Twitter handle, actor Jr NTR dropped a motion poster from his upcoming film. Titled NTR30, the motion poster of the upcoming film features NTR in a fierce and intense look. NTR's vocal performance for his power-packed dialogue carried the right intensity.

READ | KGF director Prashanth Neel & Jr NTR raise toast to 'new beginnings' on anniversary day

Image: Twitter/@v_chandrakiran

READ | 'RRR': Question on Jr NTR's role in Telangana Intermediate Exam; Question paper goes viral
READ | RRR: SS Rajamouli 'troubled' Ram Charan, Jr NTR for 'Nacho Nacho' song; here's why
READ | 'NTR30': Jr NTR drops 1st glimpse of next project with Koratala Siva ahead of his birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jr NTR, NTR3O, Jr NTR birthday
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND