Jr NTR Turns 39: Fans Trend 'HBDManOfMassesNTR' To Celebrate 'RRR' Actor's Birthday

Jr NTR is touted as one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry and the actor has garnered fans in bulk with his iconic films. The South superstar has carved his niche in the film industry with award-winning films. Born on May 20, 1983, Jr NTR celebrates his 39th birthday on Friday and fans kickstarted the celebrations on social media.

Jr NTR fans kickstart his birthday celebrations

Jr NTR's fans go beyond and express their love and support for their favourite actor. Now, in order to cheer the actor on social media, his fans have taken to Twitter and made the hashtag #HBDManOfMassesNTR trend on the RRR actor's birthday.

Fans make #HBDManOfMassesNTR trend on Twitter

A Twitter user took to his official account and tweeted, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @tarak9999 On behalf of super fans Had a wonderful year ahead! #ManOfMassesNTR @urstrulyMahesh".

Another fan wrote, "Hosted two of these epic events with this superstar n he is ek numbeRRR, aisi fan following kisi ki nahi, the biggest mass superstar indeed #HBDManOfMassesNTR #jrntr #NTR31 #NTRjr #HappyBirthdayNTR #tarak #HBDJrNTR #NitinKakkar".

One other fan tweeted, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANNA Love u forever #HBDManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 || Jai NTR #NTR30".

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday 🎂🍰🎉 @tarak9999 On behalf of super 🌟fans Had a wonderful year ahead! #ManOfMassesNTR @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/dclSTT7ivr — Satish Ettaboina (@SatishEttaboina) May 19, 2022

One fan even penned poetry for NTR, which read, "ROYALTY cannot be Made. ROYALTY cannot Be Bought. ROYALTY is BORN. NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA RAO. BORN ROYAL. #HBDManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999".

ROYALTY cannot be Made.

ROYALTY cannot be Bought.

ROYALTY is BORN.

NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA RAO.

BORN ROYAL. #HBDManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/di92UQTmjT — 🐯 (@LUCKY_TAROCKIAN) May 19, 2022

Earlier, Jr NTR surprised his fans with a big announcement regarding his forthcoming film with filmmaker Koratala Siva. Taking to his Twitter handle, actor Jr NTR dropped a motion poster from his upcoming film. Titled NTR30, the motion poster of the upcoming film features NTR in a fierce and intense look. NTR's vocal performance for his power-packed dialogue carried the right intensity.

Image: Twitter/@v_chandrakiran