Jr NTR's Birthday: After Prabhas And Yash, Prashant Neel To Direct Jr NTR In His 31st Film

South Indian superstar Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today, on May 20, 2021. Wishes for the Janatha Garage actor have been pouring in from all over the world. Several celebrities also took to their social media handle to extend wishes to the RRR star and one of them was KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Prashanth Neel's wish for Jr NTR's birthday

Kannada movie director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter today to wish actor Jr NTR on his 38th birthday. Along with birthday wishes, the KGF director also announced his next project with the RRR star and added that he cannot wait to make this film with him. Neel shared a picture with him and started his tweet by writing, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood." Jr NTR's upcoming film, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel, will be the 31st movie of his career.

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Jr NTR is currently recovering from COVID-19 and has many projects in his kitty including SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others. The shoot of Jr NTR's 31st film will begin after he completes shooting for RRR and Koratala Siva’s action drama film. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Prabhas starrer Salaar and will commence the shoot with Jr NTR from next year.

Jr NTR in RRR

On the occasion of the actor's 38th birthday, the makers of the magnum opus decided to unveil his look from the movie. Jr NTR took to Twitter and shared his character's look from the film and wrote, "He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.” The actor can be seen in a fierce look in the poster while aiming an arrow at the enemies. The film is expected to run theatrically on October 13, 2021. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR will be distributed by PEN Movies across North India. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada among other languages.

