Jr NTR's Birthday: Samantha Akkineni Wishes Him All The Best For 'biggest Challenge' RRR

Jr NTR celebrates his 38th birthday today on May 20, 2021. On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, several actors wished him on their social media. Samantha Akkineni shared the recent poster of his film RRR. She also wished him luck for the film. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni sharing Jr NTR's look in RRR.

Jr NTR's birthday wishes by Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle to wish Jr NTR on his birthday. As NTR stated in his caption, that playing this role was one of the biggest challenges he has ever had, Samantha mentioned it in her story. Wishing him good luck with for the upcoming project, the actor wished him on his birthday. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story here.

Jr NTR's look in RRR

Jr NTR shared the look of his character Komaram Bheem in RRR. In the poster, he wore a blue kurta, white dhoti and red cloth on his waist. NTR wrote that his character Komaram is a rebel full of heart. He also stated that it was a pleasure to play such an intense role. He also shared a still from the film with his co-actor Ram Charan who will be portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama. Take a look at the RRR new poster.

More about Jr NTR's RRR

The Telugu period action film is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. It features actors like N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhat, and Olivia Morris in lead roles. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will mark Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut in the Telugu film industry. The plot of the film revolves around Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad at the same time. The film is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021.

