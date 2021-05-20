Jr NTR's Birthday: Trivikram, Gopichandh, Ram Charan & Others Extend Wishes To Young Tiger

Grandson of veteran Telugu actor N. T. Rama Rao, commonly referred to as NTR, Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday on May 20, 2021. Jr NTR, fondly known as Tarak, is one of the most-loved actors in South India. On Jr NTR's birthday, numerous celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to the RRR actor; Trivikram Srinivas, Gopichandh Malineni, and Ram Charan, among many others, are a few to name.

Jr NTR turns 38; celebrities pour in wishes

On Jr NTR's birthday, the director of his next film titled RRR, SS Rajamouli, revealed a new still of the actor's character from the film. Along with the birthday wish, Rajamouli further gave a brief introduction to his character Bheem, in which he stated that he "has a heart of gold". Jr NTR's co-star Ram Charan also shared the same poster on his Twitter and added that the former's "character is a rebel with a cause".

Meanwhile, "Bounce back with a healthy Pack", read an excerpt from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas' birthday wish. Interestingly, filmmaker Bobby asserted that the birthday boy is one of his all-time favourite people. On the other hand, Krack actor Gopichandh Malineni called him a Young Tiger in his brief birthday wish. TV actor Hiten Tejwani, actor Sibi Sathyaraj, Ajay Devgn and celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani also took to their Twitter handles to wish Jr NTR virtually.

More about Jr NTR

The 38-year-old actor is currently under isolation as he tested positive for COVID-19. Ahead of his birthday, the actor had taken to his Twitter handle and shared "a humble request" with his fan. In a brief letter, the actor had requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year. His letter read, "My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon (sic)."

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

Explaining the reason behind his request, the Aravinda Sametha actor had written, "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow lockdown rules (sic)."

