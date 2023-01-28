Jr NTR's Cousin Taraka Ratna Collapses Due To Heart Stroke In Rally, Hospitalised

Actor Taraka Ratna, a member of the Nandamuri family, reportedly collapsed to a heart attack during a political rally in Andhra Pradesh's Chitoor. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, reports said.

His uncle, Tollywood star Balakrishna, gave a health update about Taraka Ratna that he is receiving medical care and his vital signs are stable.

Taraka Ratna is well-known for his roles in Amaravathi and the web series '9 Hours', and is the cousin of 'RRR' actor Jr NTR.

During the Nara Lokesh Yuvagalam Padayatra, Taraka Ratna fell and was taken to a private hospital in Kuppam for treatment. He is reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest and is in critical condition.

The film actor's uncle Balakrishna spoke to media persons after visiting him in the hospital and revealed that Taraka Ratna did in fact suffered from a heart attack. He mentioned that his valves are blocked but there is nothing to worry about.

