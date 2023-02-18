Jr NTR’s Cousin Taraka Ratna Dies In Bengaluru Days After Suffering Heart Attack In Rally

Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna has died in Bengaluru. He collapsed during a rally earlier in January and was being treated by a group of cardiac specialists. Unfortunately, he could not survive and breathed his last on Saturday evening. He was being treated at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital. He is survived by his wife and their daughter.

Taraka Ratna, who made his film debut in 2002 and has acted in about a dozen movies and web series, was reportedly keen on contesting Assembly elections and participated in Telugu Desam Party leader Lokesh’s Padayatra, where he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and was under the care of specialists since January last week. A number of medical procedures were performed on him and many attempts were made to keep him alive.

Earlier, reports also suggested that the family of Taraka Ratna had decided to shift him abroad for treatment but it came to light later that specialists would be flown in to help with the treatment. However, Taraka Ratna's condition did not improve and he continued to remain on ventilator support. Unfortunately, he has now passed away.

Ever since the news of Taraka Ratna's death surfaced, Telugu film celebs and political leaders have been sharing condolence messages on social media and the hashtag 'Taraka Ratna' has been going viral on Twitter.

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He is the cousin of Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and Lokesh.

Taraka Ratna's death is not the first case of a celebrity dying during a public event, Last year, playback singer KK also suufered a heart attack while performing at a concert. He was carried off the stage and later died. These incidents have shed light on the pressing need for more health awareness among the masses and how to use first aid in cases that require urgent attention and medical assistance.