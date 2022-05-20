Jr NTR's Fans Travel To His House To Wish Him On Birthday; 'RRR' Actor Pens Gratitude Note

One of the biggest actors in the South film industry, Jr NTR celebrated his 39th birthday on May 20, 2022. Fresh off the success of SS Rajamouli's record-breaking periodic drama RRR, the actor received an overwhelming amount of wishes from the fans via social media. Ardent fans of the actor trended the hashtag #HBDManOfMassesNTR and sent love and support to him.

The sincere love of his followers has not gone unnoticed by the seasoned actor as he took to his social media to extend gratitude to the fans. Addiitonally, Jr NTR treated fans by announcing his next venture with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Check out his post below.

Jr NTR thanks fans for birthday wishes

Taking to his official social media handles on May 20, 2022, the 39-year-old actor shared a statement to extend his heartfelt gratitude to the fans. He also mentioned his friends and family who sent their birthday wishes. Moreover, he did not forget to mention the fans who wanted to get a glimpse of the superstar and travelled to his house to personally wish him. Lastly, the actor said that he will 'forever' be in debt to his fans for their outpouring of love and support. He wrote,

''My heartfelt thanks to friends, family, well-wishers, and my colleagues from the fraternity for all your wishes. Also, my gratitude to the fans who travelled all the way to my home to wish me. Your kind gesture moved my heart and made my birthday special. I am sorry I couldn't meet all of you because I wasn't home. I am grateful for your unconditional love, support and blessings. I will forever be in your debt.''

More about Jr NTR

As mentioned earlier, fans left no stone unturned to make the RRR star feel special on his birthday. There was a chorus of 'Love you Anna' from the fans as a response to his note. On the other hand, the film fraternity also wished the actor as RRR co-star Ajay Devgn shared a picture with him by writing, ''Happy Birthday@tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done Ajay.''

Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done❤️

Ajay pic.twitter.com/2XzZDOKrjc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 20, 2022

''Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me@tarak9999 ! I will always always cherish what we have Happy Birthday!'' Ram Charan wrote in an emotional birthday post.

Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 !

I will always always cherish what we have 🤗

Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/CPHDUEzf6m — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2022

