Junior Trailer: Amiek Virk Is Out To Punish His Daughter's Killers

Amiek Virk starrer Junior will make its theatrical debut on August 18. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie on Monday (August 7). The action thriller features the lead actor in an intense avatar.

Junior is directed by Harman Dhillon.

The film also stars Srishti Jain, Yograj Singh, Kabir Bedi, Pardeep Rawat, Pardeep Cheema, and Ajay Jethi in significant roles.

Amiek Virk fights for his daughter

The Junior trailer starts with the voice of Amiek Virk's reel daughter. She urges her dad, who is in jail abroad, to be with her again. We then see him being taken directly to pay his respects to his dead daughter. The plot takes a turn when his wife makes him pledge to not only kill the murderers but also to make them cry a lot. An angry Virk engages in combat and exacts revenge for her daughter's death.

This is a first for Amiek Virk

Virk is a well-known film producer who has just started acting. He most recently appeared in the Ammy Virk and Dev Kharoud movie Maurh where he played a crucial part. The actor is now set to make his debut as leading man with Junior. It has Srishti Jain as the leading lady. The poster of the film was unveiled in July.

Virk has written the story, script, and dialogue of Junior. He has also taken on the role of producer alongside Birendra Kaur under the umbrella of Nadar Films. The film is being distributed by Rhythm Boyz and will be released worldwide on August 18. It has the potential to a winner at the box office going by its intense trailer.