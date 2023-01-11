‘Just Beautiful’: ‘RRR’ Actor Edward Sonnenblick Celebrates ‘Naatu Naatu’ Golden Globe Win

'Naatu Naatu', the upbeat song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR', won the award for the 'best original song-motion picture' Golden Globes 2023 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, night. The song, which beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, to win the prestigious award is the first time that an Indian and Asian production has won a Golden Globe award.

‘RRR’ is now awaiting nominations for the Oscars, in which it has already been shortlisted for the best original song.

American actor Edward Sonnenblick, who played the lead antagonist in 'RRR' and was also part of 'Naatu Naatu', spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview about the song's Golden Globe win.

'The song has an incredible joy and exuberance to it': 'RRR' actor Edward Sonnenblick

"I definitely knew that this [Naatu Naatu] would be popular. I think we all knew that this song has an incredible joy and exuberance to it, and that it would be infectious. But to this level, even I'm surprised, that it's gotten so much love. We're seeing people dancing in the aisles [in theatres] all over the world. It's just beautiful. It makes me very proud to be part of this project,” Edward told Republic Media Network.

On working with SS Rajamouli, Edward said, "Working with Rajamouli is always a masterclass in precision. As an actor taking his direction, there's so much precision. My job is only to understand what he needs. And it can take a lot of takes."

However, Edward explained that, that's the case with actors working with Rajamouli, as even the senior ones are made to do multiple takes until the shot is perfect. "We can trust his vision. Because he is such a perfectionist. And he really knows what he's doing," he added.

Image: Instagram