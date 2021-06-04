Jwala Gutta Hits Back At Trolls On Her Wedding Ceremony, Says 'try Harder Next Time'

Badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal's wife Jwala Gutta recently took to her Instagram account to slam several social media users who trolled her for being an atheist. It all started when a user took to his Instagram account to share her previous tweet where she asked people not to tag her on the unrelated post because she is an atheist. The user went on to troll her and say that she can have a Hindu marriage but claims to be not a follower of any religion. Read further to know what she replied.

Vishnu Vishal's wife Jwala Gutta slams trolls

While sharing the story of the user, the badminton player wrote, "So this ignorant guy could just do a little research and know that we are registered.. Tch Tch Bad luck bro!!! Try harder next time". This was followed by series of trolls attacking her for expressing her views. Check out her Instagram story here.

(Image Courtesy: Jwala Gutta's Instagram)

In another Instagram story, a troll abused her while replying to the story. To which, Jwala wrote, "It becomes so important that we expose such jacka***** cos if they can be so violent and abusive here online they r very capable of being violent in real...And go their profile they make u feel they are god fearing humans..which is an utter LIE...and when they can't respect a woman...the rage they just showed about a RAPE is also fake!! They don't even respect their own MOTHERS !!!" Take a look at her Instagram story below.

About Jwala Gutta's wedding

In April, the couple announced that they are getting married on April 22. The wedding was a private one with close friends and family. Her Instagram is filled with pictures from the wedding and the post-wedding photoshoot. The couple met each other a few years ago and first made their relationship official on January 1, 2020. The news of their engagement was first shared by Jwalla on her Twitter account on September 7, 2020. The badminton player was wearing a pink lehenga whereas Vishnu was wearing a white sherwani.

IMAGE: Jwalla Gutta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.